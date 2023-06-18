Sunny skies galore and seasonably high warm temps for Father’s Day and Juneteenth

Sunshine grins bright and early on Father’s Day today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees overnight.

Juneteenth has a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. but will otherwise be partly sunny. A light varied wind accompanies the pleasant weather with highs in the upper 80s.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy night with lows falling into the lower to mid-60s.

Tuesday brings a mostly sunny day, with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be near 88 degrees overall.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and much cooler with lows dropping down into the mid-60s.

By Wednesday, rain chances will be greatly depleted with only sunny skies remaining. A high of 88 degrees is expected, with an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Conditions on Wednesday night will be mostly clear but dry.

More sunshine is expected Thursday, with a high near 87 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.

Rain chances then start to increase at the end of the week around Friday or Saturday when high pressure and upper level ridging start to lose influence, the NWS said.