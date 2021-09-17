Sunny skies prevail with afternoon showers possible

It will be sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The high temperature will be near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
If you are out and about during the overnight hours expect temperatures to be in the 60s with some patchy fog developing. pic.twitter.com/1fFAQg6DTb— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 17, 2021
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with an overnight low around 66 degrees.
It will be mostly sunny for Saturday with a high near 86 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 86 again. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. and an overnight low temperature around 67 degrees.
Showers are likely Monday, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and cooler with a high near 81 degrees.