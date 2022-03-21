Hamburger icon
Sunny today; expected rain mid-week

Good day to have an umbrella when you’re walking across Third Street, Tuesday February 22, 2022. Rain is to continue through the day.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By Holly Souther
35 minutes ago

The work weeks starts off bright and sunny with rain expected to come in as the week goes on.

Sunny and bright skies shine on today with a high of 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Unsettled weather patterns” are expected to make an appearance from Tuesday through Sunday with additional rain possible on each day the NWS said.

Overnight brings a mostly cloudy sky with a cooler temperature of 47 degrees. A light varied wind is expected.

Tuesday sees an 80% chance of rain with a high of 63 degrees.

Tuesday night has a 100% chance of rain with a low of 54 degrees. Bits of wind gusts are likely to occur.

Wednesday brings additional precipitation with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. The high of the day is 68 degrees.

Scattered rain showers has the potential to affect Wednesday night before 2 a.m. Overall, the weather will be mostly cloudy with a low of 41 degrees.

Thursday involves the potential of even more rain, likely after 8 a.m. The chance of rain is 40%. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees.

Thursday night sees a low temperature of 37 degrees, scattered rain showers and will be mostly cloudy.

A high possibility of more rain will go on from Friday into the weekend.

About the Author

