Sunny today, President’s Day and most of the week with warming trend expected

Gusty winds may be possible today but will diminish fairly quickly late in the day as the low moves east and the pressure gradient relaxes, the NWS added.

President’s Day will be sunny with a high of 47 degrees along with partly cloudy skies overnight and a low of 28 degrees. Dry weather will occur this week with a warming trend expected, the NWS said.

Tuesday brings a mostly sunny sky and a high of 53 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night with a low of 35 degrees.

On Wednesday, partial sunshine creeps in with temperatures rising near almost 60 degrees. Quiet conditions are expected Wednesday night with increased clouds and a low of 40 degrees.

A chance of rain is possible Thursday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The high will be near 54 degrees. Thursday night will be fairly overcast with the possibility of rain and snow.

The low will fall around 32 degrees.

A bit of snow may mix in on Friday behind the departing low, while winds gust to 30 mph, the NWS said.