After rainy end to week, sunny, warm over the weekend

Weather
By
0 minutes ago
After a rainy end to the week, this weekend will be sunny and warm, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 85 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy, cool night with lows around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 88 degrees, falling to a low of 67 degrees overnight under mostly clear skies.

Monday will by sunny, with highs rising to around 91 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 70 degrees.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

