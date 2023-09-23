Sunny, warm this weekend

Credit: Jim Noelker

It will be largely sunny and warm this weekend, though clouds will increase on Sunday for a cloudy start to the work week.

Today will be sunny with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 52 degrees.

Highs on Sunday will again be around 78 degrees, falling to a low around 57 degrees overnight. Clouds will gradually increase during the day and overnight, for mostly cloud skies by dawn on Monday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 76 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

