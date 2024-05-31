Sunny, warm today; Rain to return Saturday

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, there will be a few more clouds for partly cloudy skies and a low around 56 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with a chance of rain starting around noon and a chance of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon. Showers will be likely with a chance of storms starting mid-afternoon and will continue through nightfall. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

On Saturday night, the rain with a chance of storms will continue through midnight, falling to a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the early-morning hours that will linger through morning on Sunday. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Clouds will gradually decrease during the day on Sunday, with a lingering chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 61 degrees.

