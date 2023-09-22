Sunny, warm today, through weekend

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees.

Saturday will also be sunny but not quite as warm with highs around 78 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds on Sunday, but for the most part will still be sunny with highs around 78 degrees.

On Sunday night, clouds will continue to slowly build for partly cloudy skies and a low around 56 degrees.