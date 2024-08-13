Sunny, warm weather today; Rain returns Thursday

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs reaching up around 87 degrees.
There will be more clouds on Wednesday night, for lows around 63 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
[5:11 AM] High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s today, but warmer conditions in the mid to upper 80s are expected from Wednesday through Friday.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 13, 2024
The next chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon and evening, with greater chances coming on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/nvnFTh1bl9
On Thursday, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.
Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday. Lows will be around 68 degrees.
Isolated heavy rains are possible Friday. Temperatures will be around 86 degrees again.
