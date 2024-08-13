Sunny, warm weather today; Rain returns Thursday

There will be more clouds on Wednesday night, for lows around 63 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

[5:11 AM] High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s today, but warmer conditions in the mid to upper 80s are expected from Wednesday through Friday.



The next chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon and evening, with greater chances coming on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/nvnFTh1bl9 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 13, 2024

On Thursday, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday. Lows will be around 68 degrees.

Isolated heavy rains are possible Friday. Temperatures will be around 86 degrees again.