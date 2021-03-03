X

Sunny, warmer today; Near-freezing temperatures overnight

A trio of ducks is silhouetted against the sun lit fountain in the Snyder Park Lagoon Tuesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

After a clear, cold night, today will be sunny and warmer, with a high around 55 degrees and breezy winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, we will see increasing clouds, but skies will still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to near freezing at around 31 degrees.

By dawn on Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy, though clouds will clear out again as the day goes on.

Highs will be cooler at around 44 degrees, falling below freezing to around 25 degrees overnight.

For Friday, we will continue the pattern of sunny skies, though with a few spare clouds around both day and night.

Temperatures will again be around 44 degrees during the day, then fall to around 26 degrees for Friday night.

