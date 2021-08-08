Sunny weather today, showers and storms possible tomorrow and Tuesday

Temperatures today will reach highs around 91 degrees and the skies will be sunny, the NWS said. Overnight, we may see some clouds and temperatures around 70 degrees. We may see some light wind throughout the day.

Tomorrow may bring more rain, the NWS said. Most of the showers and storms are expected after 3 p.m. and into the evening, lasting until around 2 a.m. The skies tomorrow will be partly sunny, however we may see more clouds as the rain and storms roll in. Temperatures will reach highs around 89 degrees and drop to a low of about 70 degrees overnight.