Sunny, windy, cool for weekend; Rain to start again Sunday night

After early-morning rain, today will be mostly sunny, windy and cool, with a high around 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Winds will pick up this morning, for breezy conditions during the afternoon, with some strong gusts as high as 29 mph.
The wind will calm after night falls for a clear, cold night as temperatures drop into the 30s. In Dayton the NWS predicted lows around 37 degrees, though it said lows could dip into the lower 30s, possibly causing some frost to form.
Saturday is expected to be very similar to Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise to around 71 degrees. Winds will increase during the morning for breezy conditions in the afternoon, with some stronger wind gusts as high as 28 mph.
Winds will decrease some for Saturday night, though there will still be some light winds throughout. Lows will be around 56 degrees.
On Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures rise to around 78 degrees. Winds will again increase through the morning for breezy conditions and gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.
Starting around dark, a chance of rain will start and increase throughout the night, becoming likely in the early-morning hours on Monday and continuing throughout the day.
Overnight lows will be around 61 degrees.