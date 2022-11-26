Sunny with mild temperatures today; a chance of rain tomorrow

Breezy conditions are expected to accompany the precipitation, so it is a great idea to tie down those holiday decorations. Wind gusts Sunday will likely range consistently from 13 to 20 mph and could reach as high as 40 mph at times.

The high Sunday will be near 57 degrees.

A slight chance of showers is predicted before 10 p.m. Sunday night, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The overnight low temperature will fall around 38 degrees. Some gusts of winds may occur from 9 to 16 mph and may go up to 29 mph.

Cooler air arrives Monday, but partly sunny skies bring plentiful sunlight to all. A high in the upper-40s will accompany the pleasant but mild conditions. Secondary weather systems from Sunday night into Monday may bring a very slight chance of rain that could persist into Monday morning, NWS said.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the lower to mid-30s.

The Tuesday forecast also calls for partly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid-50s. Rain showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday with lows falling in the mid-40s.

The rest of the week may see additional rain showers, and temperatures dropping even lower.