Sunny skies today with warming trends possible thru midweek

On Monday, expect partly sunny skies with highs near 75 degrees and light but varied winds. Monday night will be mostly cloudy but cool as lows fall around 62 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

The NWS said showers will start to spread into the area late Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly sunny but breezy with a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 79 degrees.

There’s a 90% chance of rain showers Tuesday night with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Wednesday brings more rain showers with highs near 72 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night with a low of 50 degrees.