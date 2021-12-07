Timeline for snowfall: Season’s first accumulating snow this week

The first accumulating snow of the season arrives mainly after 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues overnight.
The snowfall is expected to be light; however, it is likely to create slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill readings in the teens will be possible into Tuesday morning. Clouds will continue to increase during the day Tuesday, which will be cold with a high near 31 degrees. The overnight low is expected to drop to around 24 degrees.
It will be cold tonight with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chill readings in the teens will be possible into Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/APwye4xZIy— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 7, 2021
Snow accumulation from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning is expected to be less than an inch, the NWS said.
Skies will remain cloudy through mid-morning Wednesday before they gradually clear with a high temperature near 38 degrees.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.
With the cold temperatures of winter still ahead of us, here is a great reminder regarding the safety of our pets. pic.twitter.com/V4uqowxiCl— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 6, 2021
A warmup starts Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees.
A chance of rain arrives Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.
It will be even warmer Friday, but wet for the end of the workweek, mainly after 1 p.m. The afternoon high will reach near 63 degrees. Rainy and breezy conditions continue Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 47 degrees.
About the Author