Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Today will be warmest of the week; snow possible over weekend

ajc.com

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A midweek temperature bump arrives today with sunny skies and highs above average in the mid-40s.

For those who have not yet taken down outdoor Christmas decorations, today will be one of the last days in the near future that will be dry and with above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

More clouds move in for tonight, which will have an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a slight chance of rain or possibly flurries in some spots before 11 a.m. Thursday, then a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy but not as warm with a high around 40 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny Friday but chillier to end the workweek with a high in the lower to mid-30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 20 degrees.

Weather models are showing the possibility for snow this weekend, with a better potential on Sunday. Even without snow, it definitely will be getting colder.

In Other News
1
Temps below normal; warmup arrives Wednesday
2
Cold start to the week
3
Freezing Friday with possible subzero wind chills; warmer weather this...
4
Light snow today, brutal cold through end of week
5
Strong winds this evening; chance of snow, freezing cold Thursday

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top