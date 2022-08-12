Tonight is last supermoon of 2022

The full moon is the sturgeon moon, named by the Native American Algonquian tribes that lived in present-day Ohio, because it was the time of year the large fish were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, NASA’s Gordon Johnston wrote in his Full Moon Guide.

This moon also is considered a supermoon It will be the last supermoon of the year and is the third closest full moon to Earth of the year. The full moons for June and July were closer.