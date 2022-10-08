Two hurt, one seriously, in crash that closed Shelby County road for hours

Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Shelby County on Saturday morning.
A 2003 Ford F-250 traveling northbound on State Route 66 went left of center and struck a 2011 Honda Civic traveling southbound around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post.
The Honda driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.
State Route 66 remained closed for about four hours during investigation and clean-up. Highway Patrol officials said the crash remains under investigation.
Houston Fire, Spirit Rescue, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted on scene.
We will update as we learn more.
About the Author