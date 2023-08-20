Very hot and sunny today, Monday

Sunshine and very hot temperatures is on the forecast today with a heat wave expected this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Fog may be possible in the morning from the overnight. Highs will be near 92 degrees, followed by 70 degrees for the overnight low. Conditions tonight will be mostly clear but dry.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Sunday for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

Levels of air pollution within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. It is recommended to carpool, bike, walk or take the bus instead of driving alone, refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m., do not idle your vehicle as exhaust contributes to air pollution and mow your lawn in the evening hours/avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

The combination of heat and humidity will result in afternoon heat index values in the mid-90s to around 100 degrees on Monday and again on Wednesday through Friday, the NWS said.

Heat index values as high as 100 are expected Monday with hot temps again and a mostly sunny sky. No rain is insight, leaving behind dry conditions with the ongoing heat.

The high of the day will be 93 degrees with an overnight low of 69 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy and much more cool.

90 degree temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny and sunny skies respectively. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.

Wednesday’s nighttime will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid-70s.