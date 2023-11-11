Veterans Day forecast: Sunny, cool with highs around 51 degrees

This Veterans Day will be sunny and cool, with highs around 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Dry weather expected to continue into the holiday weekend and through the start of next week. We do observe a bit of a cooldown in temps to start, but gradually warm back up into the 60s by Monday. pic.twitter.com/vaRttA9m5y — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 10, 2023

There will be more clouds overnight as temperatures fall near freezing, with lows around 33 degrees.

The clouds will clear again on Sunday, with highs around 55 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows again falling to around 33 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 61 degrees, though on Monday night lows will fall back down near freezing to around 31 degrees.