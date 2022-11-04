Warm, breezy today ahead of windy, rainy Saturday

It will be warm, partly cloudy and breezy today before an incoming low-pressure system brings rain and gusty winds for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 75 degrees today.
Overnight, it will be breezy still, and clouds will gradually increase for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday.
It will be blustery on Saturday starting around daybreak, with gusts increasing as the day goes on to 45 to 50 mph in the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances will also start around dawn, with showers likely by 11 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.
Overnight, rain chances, clouds and winds will all gradually fall, with rain chances finally trailing off after midnight for partly cloudy, calm conditions early Sunday morning.
Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high around 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
Sunday will be partly cloudy to start, but skies will clear in the afternoon for a mostly clear night. Highs will be around 71 degrees, and lows will be around 49 degrees.
About the Author