Warm, breezy today with showers, possible severe thunderstorms

Highs will be around 84 degrees, and lows will be around 65 degrees.

Warm and muggy conditions continue on Wednesday along with the chance for showers/storms. Some storms could be strong to severe and produce heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/CX6FI843rf — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 21, 2024

Rain and storm chances will continue on Thursday, with showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal but still warm, with highs around 79 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a lingering chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning but showers likely in the afternoon. Highs will be around 82 degrees.

The rain is expected to continue overnight, falling to a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Overnight lows will be around 66 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be gradually clearing skies as well as gradually falling rain and thunderstorm chances as temperatures rise to around 82 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows around 57 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs around 79 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms as temperatures fall to around 61 degrees.

For Memorial Day, the NWS predicted partly sunny skies and a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight, with highs around 78 degrees and lows around 58 degrees.