Warm, cloudy today with afternoon, evening showers, thunderstorms

Tonight, showers and storms will be likely until after midnight, with a lingering chance of rain and thunderstorms through sunrise on Saturday.

Lows will be around 68 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning, with rain becoming likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease on Saturday for mostly sunny skies before nightfall. Highs will be around 87 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm, with highs rising to around 89 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 68 degrees.