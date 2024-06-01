Warm, partly sunny today with rain this evening

Today will be warm and partly sunny, with a chance of showers starting in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms starting around dark and are expected to continue through the night.

Highs will be around 81 degrees, falling to a low around 62 degrees overnight.

There will be a lingering chance of rain Sunday morning that is expected to end around noon. Clouds will gradually fall during the day for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Temperatures will be similar, with highs around 78 degrees during the day and lows around 62 degrees during the night.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 86 degrees, then partly cloudy on Monday night with lows around 67 degrees.

