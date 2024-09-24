Warm, rainy today; Chance of severe storms in afternoon, evening

The main threat from severe storms will be damaging winds, the NWS said.

Precipitation chances will drop in the later afternoon and evening, trailing off before midnight. Clouds will also dip in the evening, though skies will be mostly cloudy again before dawn on Wednesday.

Highs will be around 79 degrees today, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 82 degrees, followed by a cloudy night with lows around 65 degrees.