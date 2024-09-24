Warm, rainy today; Chance of severe storms in afternoon, evening

Today will be warm and rainy, with showers likely for most of the day and a chance of thunderstorms, a few of which in the afternoon and evening could be severe, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[2:30 PM] We are keeping an eye on the potential for a few strong/severe storms Tuesday. The main threat with the strongest storms is likely to be strong/gusty/damaging winds. We are also monitoring the potential for impacts late week from the tropical system entering the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/37N4nwvq8o— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 23, 2024
The main threat from severe storms will be damaging winds, the NWS said.
Precipitation chances will drop in the later afternoon and evening, trailing off before midnight. Clouds will also dip in the evening, though skies will be mostly cloudy again before dawn on Wednesday.
Highs will be around 79 degrees today, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.
Wednesday will be cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.
Wednesday night will be cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 82 degrees, followed by a cloudy night with lows around 65 degrees.
