Warm this weekend with patchy fog expected in mornings ahead of rainy Monday

Lows will be around 66 degrees.

On Monday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day, with rain likely in the afternoon.

Shower chances will dip slightly in the evening, though there will still be a chance of rain throughout the night.

There will also be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm beginning in the afternoon and continuing through the night.

Highs on Monday will be cooler at around 79 degrees, though lows will be warmer around 68 degrees.