Warm this weekend with patchy fog expected in mornings ahead of rainy Monday

This weekend will be partly cloudy and warm ahead of a rainy start to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be partly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. The clouds will decrease again in the afternoon, for mostly clear skies by nightfall.
Overnight lows will be around 62 degrees, with a chance for some patchy fog to develop before morning.
On Sunday, skies will start mostly sunny, but grow cloudier as the day goes on, the NWS predicted. Highs will be around 85 degrees.
Sunday night, clouds will continue to increase, and starting after midnight there will be a chance of rain, which with showers starting in the south and reaching the rest of the area by dawn.
Lows will be around 66 degrees.
On Monday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day, with rain likely in the afternoon.
Shower chances will dip slightly in the evening, though there will still be a chance of rain throughout the night.
There will also be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm beginning in the afternoon and continuing through the night.
Highs on Monday will be cooler at around 79 degrees, though lows will be warmer around 68 degrees.