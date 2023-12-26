Warm today with chance of rain; Colder air arrives this week

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with an overnight low around 37 degrees. Rain chances fall off early in the overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

Clouds move in for Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low around 35 degrees. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m.

There is a chance of rain Thursday, which otherwise will be partly sunny and cooler with a high near 44 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

Friday is expected to be the coldest day this week, with a high near 41 degrees under partly sunny skies. There also is a threat of rain.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low below freezing, around 28 degrees.

The weekend will be partly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

New Year’s Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.