Warm weather for Memorial Day, hotter temperatures ahead Tuesday

The area may see a light wind today. The skies will likely be sunny and we will see temperatures reaching highs around 73 degrees. Overnight, we may see some clouds and temperatures will drop to about 55 degrees, the NWS said.

On Tuesday, temperatures will climb back to average for the region, reaching highs just below 80 degrees, the NWS said. The skies may be cloudy and the area may see some wind, the NWS said.