Warm weather, rain coming later in the week

Wednesday sees warmer weather as temperatures continue to climb. A high of 60 degrees is expected along with partly sunny skies. Gusty winds are anticipated, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain showers begin after 1 a.m. Temperatures will still be somewhat warm, with a low of 47 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be rainy with a 100% chance of precipitation. The high should reach 58 degrees.

Flooding concerns may be a possibility as a result of moderate to heavy widespread rain, the NWS said. There could be some isolated thunder as well.