Warm weather, rain coming later in the week

Warmer weather and rain are expected by midweek, bringing an early spring feel.
Today will start cloudy but gradually turn sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day’s high will be around 30 degrees.
Monday night brings cooler temperatures and a mostly clear horizon. The low temperature will be around 16 degrees.
This week’s warm-up begins Tuesday, which will be a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of 44 degrees.
Tuesday night drops back down to 31 degrees with partial clouds.
Wednesday sees warmer weather as temperatures continue to climb. A high of 60 degrees is expected along with partly sunny skies. Gusty winds are anticipated, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain showers begin after 1 a.m. Temperatures will still be somewhat warm, with a low of 47 degrees.
Thursday is expected to be rainy with a 100% chance of precipitation. The high should reach 58 degrees.
Flooding concerns may be a possibility as a result of moderate to heavy widespread rain, the NWS said. There could be some isolated thunder as well.
