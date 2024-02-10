Warm today with a chance of morning showers; Snow possible Monday

Showers are likely, mainly before 11 a.m., some rumbles of thunder possible.

Above normal temperatures will continue on Saturday, with rain possible during the morning hours. — NWS Wilmington OH, February 10, 2024

Colder air will begin to move into the region overnight, which will be cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Super Bowl Sunday will be partly sunny but not as warm with a high near 48 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

[1:15 PM] We have been enjoying the warmer temperatures this week but change is on the horizon... — NWS Wilmington OH, February 9, 2024

There is a chance of snow before 1 p.m. Monday, followed by a chance of rain and snow. It will be partly sunny with a high near 46 degrees.

A chance of rain and snow continues Monday night before 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-40s before the chance for rain and snow returns Wednesday night into Thursday, the NWS said.