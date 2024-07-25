Warm with clearing skies, slight chance of rain today

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of rain before dawn and around noon before skies clear in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 83 degrees.
Tonight it will be mostly clear with lows around 60 degrees.
On Friday, it will be sunny with highs around 84 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 60 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up near 89 degrees.
Overnight, it will again be partly cloudy with lows around 68 degrees.
