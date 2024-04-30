Warm with decreasing clouds today; Chance of showers this morning

After overnight rain, today will be warm with decreasing clouds and a lingering slight chance of showers in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 75 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 52 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 82 degrees, followed by a cool, mostly clear night with lows around 57 degrees.
Like Wednesday, Thursday will be sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 86 degrees.
Clouds will increase overnight, however, ahead of a chance of showers and storms on Friday.
Lows will be around 62 degrees.
