Warm with increasing clouds, chance of afternoon showers, storms today

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, though there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that will last through the night.

High temperatures will be around 87 degrees, though lows will again be around 67 degrees.

On Thursday, the NWS predicted a chance of rain and storms during the day that will drop away before nightfall. Clouds will gradually decrease, for mostly clear skies on Thursday night.

Highs on Thursday will be around 84 degrees, with lows falling to around 62 degrees.