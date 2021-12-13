Warmer than usual temperatures this week, chance for rain Tuesday night

Warmer temperatures than usual will linger in the region for most of the week, with a chance for rain to return Tuesday night.
Today will be dry and sunny with highs to climb around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, temperatures will be drop around freezing, but some areas could see lows in the low 20s.
After a cool start to the day, temperatures will warm up to around 50 degrees this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XylN3IiAAE— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 13, 2021
The warming trend is expected to continue Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. While most of the day will remain dry and cloudy, there is a possibility for some sprinkles late in the day. Overnight there is a threat for some light rain as well, according to NWS.
The chance for rain decreases Wednesday morning, but cloudy skies will remain. Again, the region will experience unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
[2:30 PM] It may be December, but it's going to feel more like late October more often than not over the next week or two. A very mild, and potentially wet, pattern is on tap for us through Christmas, leaving us wondering where winter may be hiding. pic.twitter.com/sNRVUsy03G— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 12, 2021
Rain is expected to return Thursday afternoon and night, as well as the chance of an isolated thunderstorm, according to NWS.
Wet weather will linger during the weekend, with the potential for heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday.
