Warmer weekend temperatures after frosty start today

This morning we will see some areas of frost left behind from freezing overnight temperatures, but otherwise it will be sunny and cool today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The frost is expected to clear a few hours after dawn as temperatures rise above freezing. Temperatures will rise to a high near 61 degrees.
Winds will also pick up a bit starting in the morning, for breezier winds in the afternoon.
Tonight will also be mostly clear, through we will see some clouds build up before dawn. Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, with a low around 42 degrees.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs up around 68 degrees, though temperatures will still fall to around 44 degrees overnight.
On Monday, clouds will slowly increase throughout the day, but the NWS forecast that the weather will stay dry. Overnight clouds will dip slightly but start to increase again starting a few hours before dawn.
Highs will be warm at around 73 degrees, then drop to around 51 degrees Monday night.