Warming trend continues; rain chances arrive this weekend, into holiday

Weather
By
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

The warming trend continues today with highs again in the mid-40s.

Today will be partly sunny with the high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, with an overnight low just below freezing, around 31 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m.

A chance of rain continues into the day Saturday, which will be cloudy with a high again near 50 degrees.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain and an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high near 57 degrees. Skies overnight will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 43 degrees.

Rain is likely Christmas Day, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Monday night will be rainy with an overnight low around 48 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

