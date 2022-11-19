Winds brutal today; even colder Sunday before Thanksgiving warmup

Sunday will be sunny but colder with a high below freezing, around 30 degrees. This is 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A warming trend will start in time for Thanksgiving week.

The high temperature Monday will be in the mid-40s, with temperatures pushing into the 50s through Thanksgiving Day for near normal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday night with a chance for rain and snow on Friday, which is expected to be cooler with a high in the mid-40s, according to forecast models.