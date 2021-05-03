Week begins with wet, windy weather; thunderstorms may bring hail

Monday will be wet and rainy, with thunderstorms possible through the day and overnight into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Damaging winds and hail are possible.
Most of the thunderstorms will be after noon. During the day, winds will reach between 10 and 14 mph, the NWS said. Highs during the day will reach just over 70 degrees, the NWS said.
Rain will last through the evening and thunderstorms are likely after midnight, the NWS said. Winds may die down slightly, reaching between six and nine mph overnight. Lows in the evening will drop to about 63 degrees.
Tomorrow, the rain and thunderstorms will last until about 2 p.m., the NWS said. The wind will likely die down and temperatures will remain warm during the day, reaching highs about 74 degrees. Overnight, temperatures could drop below 50 degrees.
On Wednesday, the area may see more rain before 8 a.m. Temperatures will be cool, with highs only reaching about 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop further, reaching lows around 40 degrees, the NWS said.