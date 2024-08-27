We’re facing a heat advisory this week: What is it, and what should you do?

What is a heat advisory and what does it mean?

A heat advisory is defined by the NWS as a period when “heat index value is expected to reach 105 to 109 degrees (east of the Blue Ridge) or 100 to 104 degrees (west of the Blue Ridge) within the next 12 to 24 hours.”

The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the “maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.” The definition can change by area.

The NWS said a heat advisory may be issued for lower criteria if it is early in the season or during a multi-day heat wave.

What should people do when there’s a heat advisory?

Greene County Public Health recommends: