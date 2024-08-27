We’re facing a heat advisory this week: What is it, and what should you do?

What exactly is a heat advisory, and how can you beat the heat?
Multiple regions in Ohio are under a heat advisory from noon today through 8 p.m. Wednesday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. During the advisory, high temperatures and humidity will create heat index values near 100 degrees today and up to 104 on Wednesday.
What is a heat advisory and what does it mean?
A heat advisory is defined by the NWS as a period when “heat index value is expected to reach 105 to 109 degrees (east of the Blue Ridge) or 100 to 104 degrees (west of the Blue Ridge) within the next 12 to 24 hours.”
The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the “maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.” The definition can change by area.
The NWS said a heat advisory may be issued for lower criteria if it is early in the season or during a multi-day heat wave.
What should people do when there’s a heat advisory?
Greene County Public Health recommends:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings and do not rely on fans as primary cooling devices
- Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.
- Stay hydrated: drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink liquids
- Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside
- Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day
- Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles as during warm or hot weather car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes