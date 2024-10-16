Widespread frost, Freeze Warning this morning; Sunny, cool today

[8:12 PM] A Freeze Warning or a Frost Advisory remains in effect for our forecast area from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ESs6nTqXt9 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 16, 2024

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping down around 33 degrees causing patchy frost after 2 a.m.

On Thursday morning, there will be widespread frost before 9 a.m., but otherwise it will be sunny, with highs reaching around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with lows around 37 degrees, again causing patchy frost after 3 a.m.

Friday will have widespread frost before 9 a.m., but otherwise will be sunny and mild, with highs around 68 degrees.

Overnight, it will be clear, with lows falling to around 40 degrees.