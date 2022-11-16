dayton-daily-news logo
Windy, cold today; More cold weather to come through end of week

Weather
By
14 minutes ago

Today will be blustery and cold, with highs only around 38 degrees and gusts as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for some light rain and snow around nightfall, but otherwise it will be cloudy and freezing, with a low around 29 degrees.

Blustery winds are expected for most of the night, making it feel like it is around 20 degrees outside.

Thursday will be breezy and a little colder. Highs will be around 36 degrees, and overnight temperatures and clouds will gradually fall, for a low around 25 degrees and partly clear skies by daybreak on Friday.

On Friday, it will be windy, partly sunny and freezing cold, with highs only reaching up around 30 degrees.

Winds will be calmer on Friday night, but temperatures will be bitterly cold anyway, with a low around 18 degrees. Clouds will also gradually decrease overnight, for partly cloudy skies by morning.

Over the weekend, the NWS predicted mostly clear skies and more freezing cold, with highs near or below freezing, and breezy to blustery winds making it feel like single digits outside overnight.

