Windy, rainy to start today; Wintry cold, snowflakes over weekend

This morning will be windy and rainy to begin with, though rain chances will trail off in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Breezy winds will continue for most of the day, with gusts as high as 29 mph, and clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon.
Temperatures will begin at around 50 at dawn, but will fall to around 40 degrees by noon.
Tonight, it will be partly cloudy, with lows dropping below freezing to around 25 degrees.
Saturday will be blustery and cold, with a chance of flurries throughout the day and gusts as high as 31 mph. Highs will be around 34 degrees.
The chance of snow will continue until after midnight, with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be around 20 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 38 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 22 degrees.
