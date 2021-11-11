Windy today; Front brings rain this afternoon, cold temperatures, chance of snow over weekend

On Friday it will be sunny to begin with, but clouds will increase again throughout the day.

This will come with some breezy winds again, though not as strong as on Veterans Day. Sustained winds will get as high as 18 mph, with some gusts as strong as 31 mph.

Highs will be much cooler, only reaching up around 55 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy and cold, with a slight chance of showers, or possibly a mix of rain and snow, beginning shortly after dark and ending a few hours after midnight.

Lows will fall to around 34 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with highs only rising to around 44 degrees.

After dark, the winds will fall, with lows around 33 degrees.

Beginning a few hours before the sun comes up on Sunday, though, there will be a slight chance of snow, which will continue into the day.