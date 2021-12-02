Windy, unseasonably warm today

Today will be windy and warmer than normal as clouds gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Gusts will be as high as 26 mph, and highs will reach up near 58 degrees.
Winds will calm and skies will be mostly clear overnight as temperatures drop down to around 35 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds before dawn on Friday, but cloud cover will decrease again during the day on Friday as temperatures again reach into the 50s, with a high around 55 degrees.
Friday night will remain mostly clear, with low temperatures around 34 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny but a little cooler, with highs only reaching up around 46 degrees.
For the first half of Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear, but clouds will gradually increase after midnight, leading up to a chance of rain during the day on Sunday.
Lows on Saturday night are expected to dip just below freezing to around 30 degrees.
