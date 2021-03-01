Windy weather, clear skies to begin week

Today’s temperatures will be cool, ranging between 44 and 20 degrees, the NWS said. Winds could reach up to 16 mph during the day, though wind speeds may die down to between 5-10 mph in the evening. Cloudy skies will give way to sunshine and during the day and overnight.

Tomorrow, the skies will remain clear and sunny, however temperatures will remain cool. Highs will reach around 44 degrees and lows will hover just below 30 degrees, the NWS said.