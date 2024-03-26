Windy with chance of rain, scattered thunderstorms today

Outside of storms, showers will be likely early this morning and around nightfall, with a chance of rain throughout the day.

Highs will be around 65 degrees.

Rain chances and winds will fall after dark, largely dropping away by midnight. Clouds will also gradually decrease as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cooler, with highs around 53 degrees. Overnight it will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping to around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high around 55 degrees, falling to a low around 36 degrees overnight under mostly clear skies.