Windy with chance of rain today; snow likely Friday afternoon, evening

A cold front will bring a chance of showers and windy conditions today head of a system that will bring snow Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain is possible, mainly before 2 p.m. today, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A south wind of 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 33 mph possible.

Clouds will increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 27 degrees.

Snow is likely Friday, mainly after 11 a.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees.

A chance of snow continues Friday night, mainly before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the overnight low sill fall to around 22 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but colder with a high just below freezing, near 31 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 22 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Presidents’ Day will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

