First taste of winter: Snow arrives today

Rain and snow are expected before 2 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow between 2 and 4 p.m. Untreated roads and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, may develop some slick spots.

Snow will move in Saturday morning, tapering off Saturday afternoon. Additional light precipitation is expected on Sunday.

Rain and snow are likely tonight, mainly after 10 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with an overnight just above freezing, around 33 degrees.

On Sunday there is a chance of rain and snow, mainly before noon. Skies will be cloudy and the high temperature will be near 38 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

A warmup begins Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. Rain arrives late Monday night, mainly after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with a high near 51 degrees. However, it also will be wet.

The rain and winds continue Tuesday night, which will have an overnight low around 34 degrees.

Rain and snow are in the forecast for Wednesday, mainly before 10 a.m., followed by a chance of ran between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow.