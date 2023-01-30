Wintry conditions possible today; cold temps this week

Today will be cloudy, with a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 3 and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The high of the day will be 33 degrees.
Overnight, it’ll be cloudy with a slight chance of snow between 1 and 3 a.m. Temperatures will drop into the teens.
Tuesday involves a partly sunny sky, with a high near 28 degrees. The nighttime will be dry and partly cloudy, with lows once more in the teens.
A mostly sunny sky strike Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s. Wednesday night will be mostly overcast and cold. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the lower 20s.
Thursday brings in a mostly overcast forecast, with cold temperatures reigning. The high of the day will be 38 degrees and the low will be 18 degrees. Conditions overnight remain dry and mostly cloudy as well.
Seasonably cold conditions continue into the rest of the week.
