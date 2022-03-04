6 of the best Dayton trails to help you enjoy the great outdoors

Caption Aullwood in spring Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark Caption Aullwood in spring Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

1. Aullwood Garden MetroPark, 955 Aullwood Rd., Dayton

The 31-acre estate "hosts floral displays that reflect a natural look and harmonize with the surrounding woodland," said Kimberly Ballweg, Five Rivers MetroParks horticulture technician. The grounds of Aullwood overflow with dozens of spring blooms. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

Caption A white trillium, the official Ohio state wildflower, can be found at Taylorsville MetroPark. (The Columbus Dispatch / Eamon Queeney) Credit: Eamon Queeney

2. Taylorsville MetroPark, 2000 U.S. 40, Vandalia

Wildflowers accompany hikers along the entirety of the Taylorsville bike path route, going north from the Tadmor parking lot. Stevens said the trilliums, a genus of perennial flowering plant native to temperate regions, is what makes the trail a must in the spring. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

Caption Hiking in Germantown Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

3. Germantown MetroPark's Silver Trail, 7101 Conservancy Road, Germantown

The popular trilliums in Taylorsville also take over parts of the Germantown MetroPark silver trail. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

Caption Hiking in Germantown Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

4. Germantown MetroPark's Bob Seibenthaler Natural Area, 7101 Conservancy Rd., Germantown

As soon as those first days of spring consistently show up, the trees in the Bob Seibenthaler Natural Area begin to wildly bloom. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

Caption People enjoy springtime at Cox Arboretum MetroPark Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

5. Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton

The beautifully-paved loop paths of Cox Arboretum have practically been waiting all year for spring to line its paths with spring blooms. There is also a separate wildflower garden, as well as a daffodil display. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

Caption Daffodils in bloom at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell

6. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

One of Dayton's most enchanted day trips, Wegerzyn Gardens is possibly in its prime come spring. Arches crawling with wildflowers hover over walking paths, giving way lengthy boardwalks looping the gardens. Parts of the park damaged by the tornadoes are off limits, including the main boardwalk, but there's plenty of beauty to still enjoy. Click here for park map.

More info: Website