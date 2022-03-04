Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

6 of the best Dayton trails to help you enjoy the great outdoors

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Here are Dayton's top places to take a hike (video by Tabatha Wharton)

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Do
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

With nicer weather arriving, there is no better time to hit the trails and spend more time enjoying Dayton’s great outdoors.

As the weather warms and people are itching to get out of the house, here’s help finding a new park or trail to enjoy.

With the help of MetroParks, we put together this guide for you to use now and when spring has sprung.

>> 12 of the best hiking trails in (and around) Dayton

caption arrowCaption
Aullwood in spring

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

Aullwood in spring

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

caption arrowCaption
Aullwood in spring

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

1. Aullwood Garden MetroPark, 955 Aullwood Rd., Dayton

The 31-acre estate "hosts floral displays that reflect a natural look and harmonize with the surrounding woodland," said Kimberly Ballweg, Five Rivers MetroParks horticulture technician. The grounds of Aullwood overflow with dozens of spring blooms. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

>> 4 breathtaking waterfalls near Dayton you must visit

caption arrowCaption
A white trillium, the official Ohio state wildflower, can be found at Taylorsville MetroPark. (The Columbus Dispatch / Eamon Queeney)

Credit: Eamon Queeney

A white trillium, the official Ohio state wildflower, can be found at Taylorsville MetroPark. (The Columbus Dispatch / Eamon Queeney)

Credit: Eamon Queeney

caption arrowCaption
A white trillium, the official Ohio state wildflower, can be found at Taylorsville MetroPark. (The Columbus Dispatch / Eamon Queeney)

Credit: Eamon Queeney

Credit: Eamon Queeney

2. Taylorsville MetroPark, 2000 U.S. 40, Vandalia

Wildflowers accompany hikers along the entirety of the Taylorsville bike path route, going north from the Tadmor parking lot. Stevens said the trilliums, a genus of perennial flowering plant native to temperate regions, is what makes the trail a must in the spring. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

caption arrowCaption
Hiking in Germantown

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

Hiking in Germantown

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

caption arrowCaption
Hiking in Germantown

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

3. Germantown MetroPark's Silver Trail, 7101 Conservancy Road, Germantown

The popular trilliums in Taylorsville also take over parts of the Germantown MetroPark silver trail. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

Explore>>Gorgeous gardens: 6 sites to find beauty, inspiration and bliss
caption arrowCaption
Hiking in Germantown

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

Hiking in Germantown

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

caption arrowCaption
Hiking in Germantown

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

Credit: Five Rivers Metroparks

4. Germantown MetroPark's Bob Seibenthaler Natural Area, 7101 Conservancy Rd., Germantown

As soon as those first days of spring consistently show up, the trees in the Bob Seibenthaler Natural Area begin to wildly bloom. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

caption arrowCaption
People enjoy springtime at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

People enjoy springtime at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

caption arrowCaption
People enjoy springtime at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

Credit: Five Rivers MetroPark

5. Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton

The beautifully-paved loop paths of Cox Arboretum have practically been waiting all year for spring to line its paths with spring blooms. There is also a separate wildflower garden, as well as a daffodil display. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

caption arrowCaption
Daffodils in bloom at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Daffodils in bloom at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

caption arrowCaption
Daffodils in bloom at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

6. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

One of Dayton's most enchanted day trips, Wegerzyn Gardens is possibly in its prime come spring. Arches crawling with wildflowers hover over walking paths, giving way lengthy boardwalks looping the gardens. Parts of the park damaged by the tornadoes are off limits, including the main boardwalk, but there's plenty of beauty to still enjoy. Click here for park map.

More info: Website

In Other News
1
These are the best places to go sledding in Dayton
2
These are the best Dayton soups to warm up with
3
Big game checklist: 5 of the best sports bars around Dayton
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Glow snow tubing and more now open at Snow Trails...
5
Countdown to 2022: Your guide to New Year’s Eve bashes in Dayton

About the Author

Sarah Franks
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top